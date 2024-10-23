Beyond reality: a game experience with Tidal Force

You wake up dressed in a militarized, steel-blue armor suit and are a vital part of a ship’s crew in space. Crab-like creatures approach you from all corners, green blood dripping from their bodies as you shoot and battle your way to their leader: a giant alien creature covered with orange spikes on his back.

No, you’re not in a far-off fantasy; you’re just in the Flatiron District.

Jerome Champigny, CEO and co-founder of Tidal Force, a virtual reality enterprise that makes far-fetched experiences real, started the business in 2018 based on the concept of escape room games. Yet, the innovation of including a shooting experience has become the core of business.

What To Expect

Once you put on the headset — which consists of an adjustable visor reminiscent of those by Meta, headphones and two holding controllers — a mind-bending adventure unfolds. From epic battles against extraterrestrial creatures to the heart-stopping thrill of escaping a black hole, Tidal Force offers four distinct narrative games that will leave players feeling out of this world.

Although up to six people may feel they are in the endless expanse of deep space, in reality they are just inside a 15 feet by 15 feet room. Foam mats take the punch of gravity away as you add a moonbounce to each step in the spaceship. You have to be careful while walking because even the fear of falling is real, and don’t forget to look through the spacecraft windows, where you can see other planets.

“We chose space because no one can relate to space, so we can make you believe whatever because you’ve never been there,” Champigny said. “You believe so much in your environment that your brain starts to breach what’s missing, so you expect movement. Your brain will create a sense of movement.”

The Tech Behind the Headset

Beyond the sound, graphics and overall experience, there are complex details behind virtual reality, including the meticulous creation of the games.

According to Jerome, a software engineer who graduated in France, building one of the games takes up to two years.

As Jerome and his business partner work on integrating real-life interactions with people, they look to include elements pulled directly from real life.

“Our game [Tidal Force] for instance, is where we really put the most physics elements. At some point, you have to fix a nuclear reactor,” Champigny said. “There, I simply took what you theoretically need to do to start a fusion reactor.”

An experience for everyone

Although the VR market offers different headsets, what makes Tidal Force unique is the ability to interact with other players, just as you can play video games with your friends in the same room.

“We created this business because we don’t necessarily believe in consumer VR home,” Champigny said. “You’ll find people smacking their TVs and kicking their kids, knowing they are not there, and you cannot share the experience.”

People need time to realize what they saw as they leave the VR rooms. Whether kids or adults, their reactions are similar. While space travel may remain out of reach for today’s non-billionaires, the wonder of visiting space—however briefly—spans generations.

“We had an 87-year-old man come and try the game with his family. The man came out completely [astonished] and told me that it was one of the most meaningful experiences of his life,” Champigny shared. “I had to understand that he was born when horse carriage was still a thing, now putting the headset in space and believing he was there. It’s just mind-blowing.”