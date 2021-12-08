Get a taste of Canada in New York City at an immersive northern lights-themed experience

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A taste of the Great White North is setting up in the heart of New York City for a limited time only.

Into the Northern Lights: An Immersive Experience is here to give New Yorkers a taste of the majestic aurora borealis. Presented by Destination Canada, the experience will take place in Grand Central Station’s Vanderbilt Hall from Dec. 9-11.

“Canada is the home of winter, and we are thrilled to bring one of Canada’s most memorable and iconic travel experiences–the northern lights–to our friends in New York,” said Gloria Loree, Senior Vice President, Marketing Strategy & Chief Marketing Officer, Destination Canada. “Whether it’s marveling at the northern lights as they dance across the sky, spending time with family at one of our vibrant winter festivals, or hitting the slopes with friends, it’s these moments together that make winter in Canada nothing short of magical. This installation is designed to give Americans a taste of the beauty, wide open space and adventure that awaits them in Canada, and encourage them to visit this winter.”

Created in partnership with world-renowned Montréal-based multimedia entertainment studio, Moment Factory, Into the Northern Lights: An Immersive Experience allows New Yorkers to explore a Canadian landscape where they can step inside an interactive northern lights installation. The installation includes a floor-to-ceiling, mirrored light display that incorporates breathtaking audio and interactive visuals to emulate the experience of the northern lights.

The sounds that visitors will hear include a variety of Canadian music including throat singing—a traditional Inuit vocal technique—by Samantha Metcalfe and Cailyn Degrandpre who together form Tarniriik. The installation aims to encourage visitors to head to Canada for their own adventure while learning about Indigenous culture.

“As a Montréal-based company with a studio in New York, we’re proud to be able to bring a bit of our Canadian culture—and winter magic—to the most iconic transportation hub in the city,” said Jamie Reilly, producer at Moment Factory. “For the first time, New Yorkers will experience what it feels like to walk through the northern lights in their own city.”

Into the Northern Lights: An Immersive Experience will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Dec. 9-10 and from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Dec. 11. The experience is free to attend and tickets are not required. Masks and proof of vaccination will be required per MTA and NYC guidelines.

For more information, visit www.CanadaHomeofWinter. com/northern-lights-nyc.