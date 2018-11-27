Get tickets now as Gracie Mansion opens for the holidays

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The mayor and first lady will welcome 2,000 New Yorkers into their home on Dec. 8 for the annual Gracie Mansion holiday party.

Guests will get a free tour of the mansion, which will don an assortment of holiday decorations, including its Christmas tree. The self-guided tour will offer historical facts about the house as well as the art on display around the home.

After the tour, guests walk through a tented showcase of holiday arts and crafts created by city children, including some living in homeless shelters.

Interested New Yorkers can register for up to four tickets for the party, which will take place between 2 and 4:15 p.m., at nyc.gov/GracieHolidayOpenHouse.