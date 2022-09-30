New Halloween ‘Madhouse’ and emo-themed brunch set up shop in New York City this fall

New York City is getting into the spirit of the spooky season with two new events from Bucket Listers.

Starting on Oct. 1, New Yorkers can explore Madhouse on Mulberry, a new creepy haunted house that was created in partnership with Rose Gold. The 5,000-square-foot haunted house is a full recreation of an abandoned 200-year-old asylum, one whose patients rebelled and are rumored to still haunt the halls of today.

Given the size of the house, guests can truly make the experience their own and uncover a variety of different rooms that bring your worst nightmares to life. If you’re 21+, you can even stumble upon the rumored secret bar and can have a drink with kindred lost spirits.

Think you can make it through? Madhouse on Mulberry is located at 133 Mulberry Street and runs through Nov. 6 and is good for all ages, but those who are under 13 years old must be accompanied by an adult. Tickets are $24 each and are available on bucketlisters.com.

Meanwhile, if you’ve ever uttered the phrase, “It’s not a phase, Mom! This is who I am!”, you may want to check out the new Emo Brunch at Houston Hall. Located at 222 West Houston Street, Emo Brunch brings you right back to the era of MySpace, digital camera mirror selfies, T-Mobile sidekicks and some of the music that has stuck with elder millennials for all of these years.

Each two-hour session includes a welcome drink and an Ohio is for Lovers Giant Burrito with buffet-style sides. The cocktail menu includes the Taste of Ink Mimosa, the New Found Glory Morning Mimosa, a 3 Cheers Bloody Mary, a Sugar We’re Going Down Drinking

Coffee & Cambria, Rose and the I’m Not O.J.

Additional food items, beverages and merchandise will be available for purchase. Headbanging is highly encouraged, but elbow throwing should be kept to a minimum. If the hostess calls to open up the pit, you know what to do!

The official Emo Brunch events officially started on Sept. 25, but Bucket Listers will host two more events on Oct. 2 and Oct. 23. Emo Brunch is for those 21+ and costs $50 on bucketlisters.com.