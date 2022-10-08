Here’s a look at some Halloween-themed events to look forward to in New York City

The time has come for pumpkin spice and all things spooky. Whether you are looking for somewhere you can take your kids for festive fun and Trick-or-Treating, a moonlit night of lavish costumes with a cocktail in your hand, a tour of historic neighborhoods with a hint of eerie energy, or a memorable evening of psychic communication, this Halloween Roundup can be your guide to the must-see attractions coming to New York this month.
Month-long Events and Specials:
- The Rockaway Hotel and Spa will be creating a spooky stay experience in one of the property’s luxurious bungalows featuring Halloween decorations and scarry surprises, which is available to book throughout October.
- Royalton Rooftop at Royalton Park Avenue Hotel will be offering Hocus Pocus themed cocktails like the Smashing Pumpkin Martini, a pumpkin espresso martini made with pumpkin puree, oat milk, vodka and Kahula, or the Mystic Moon, made with lemon juice, Concord grape syrup, Pomp & Whimsy organic gin and Pomp & Whimsy gin liqueur. The specialty drinks are only available from Oct. 10 through Halloween, Oct. 31.
In addition to fun cocktails, the rooftop will be screening the original Hocus Pocus poolside every Friday this month: Oct. 7, 14, 21 and 28.
- Swingers Nomad’s Halloween activation runs from Oct. 27 to Oct. 31 and will feature decorations, a fun Halloween projection and a Trick-or-Treat prize wheel, with the trick being a shot of tequila and the treat being a Cookie Duo. In a special addition to the menu, Swingers will be adding the Witch, Please cocktail made with Bacardi Ocho, Campari, pumpkin spice syrup, pineapple, lime and allspice. Tickets can be found here.
Halloween Weekend Events By Day:
Oct. 28
- Join the Rockaway Hotel and Spa for Freaky Friday, a Halloween celebration featuring art projects, food and games for children ages 5-10 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The cost is $35 and sign ups are required, which can be done here.
- Fear the Pier Halloween event by Watermark is going to take over pier 15 for four days of fright and fun including cocktails, decorations, music and live DJs. Join Oct. 28 for Electric Beach Halloween theme, Oct. 29 for October Fright Fest all day and night party, Oct. 30 for Spooky Brunch and Sunset Soiree and Oct. 31 for Halloween Day Happy Hour and Nightfall Festivities. Costumes are highly encouraged. Make a reservation here.
- Frying Pan Brooklyn is hosting a Halloween bash and costume contest with prizes from Industry City. Celebrate with corny decorations, sweets, themed drinks all while dressed in 90s attire with a Halloween spin. No RSVP required.
Oct. 29
- The Spooky N’ Surreal Ball at the Rockaway Hotel and Spa rooftop will begin at 8 p.m. and be a Masquerade night with a live DJ. Tickets are $30, which can be purchased here. Attendees must be 21 or older.
- Attend the Sanderson Sisters’ Soiree on the Royalton Rooftop at Royalton Park Avenue Hotel. The venue mimics the Halloween party scene in the original Hocus Pocus movie, where New Yorkers can enjoy a night of ghoulish fun featuring DJs and Sanderson Sisters-themed cocktails. Tickets are required.
Oct. 30
- The Flatiron Nomad Partnership will host a free, 90-minute “Tour of the Dead” walking tour which will be led by Miriam Berman, author of “Madison Square: The Park and Its Celebrated Landmarks” and “New York in Words and Images.” Participants will learn about the Eden Museé and its infamous Chamber of Horrors, hear stories about “architectural ghosts,” learn about the popular New York City costume destination Abracadabra and hear about the filming of Godzilla and Spider-Man in the neighborhood. Participants are to meet at the tip of the Flatiron Building on 23rd Street at 11 a.m. No advance registration is required and Covid-safety protocols must be followed.
Oct. 31
- Midnight Theater at 75 Manhattan West Plaza welcomes the psychic medium Craig McManus for Halloween night. Mcmanus has written five books about ghosts and spirits that were featured on Haunted Towns and the Today Show and also has a four-year waitlist of clients.The night of channeling will begin at 7:30 p.m. with the doors opening at 7 p.m. McManus will move around as he feels spirits attempting to communicate and bring the audience messages, guidance and sometimes humor. General admission tickets, which can be found here, are $107.65.
- Trick-or-Treat with East Midtown where participating businesses will be handing out candy from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Families can check in at one of two locations handing out bags and maps. The 56th Street (139 East 56th at Lexington Avenue) location offers visitors the chance to paint a pumpkin at sunset, while the 919 3rd Avenue (East 56th Street at 3rd Avenue) location grants attendees access to a photo booth for pictures. Visitors are welcome to stop at both locations to participate in all activities. This event is free and open to the public.
Editor’s note: These events were chosen at random by the author.