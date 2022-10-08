Here’s a look at some Halloween-themed events to look forward to in New York City

The Flatiron Nomad Partnership will host a free, 90-minute “Tour of the Dead” walking tour which will be led by

Miriam Berman, author of “Madison Square: The Park and Its Celebrated Landmarks” and “New York in Words and Images.”

Participants will learn about the Eden Museé and its infamous Chamber of Horrors, hear stories about “architectural ghosts,” learn about the popular New York City costume destination Abracadabra and hear about the filming of Godzilla and Spider-Man in the neighborhood.

Participants are to meet

at the tip of the Flatiron Building on 23rd Street at 11 a.m.

No advance registration is required and

Covid-safety protocols

must be followed.