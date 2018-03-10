‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’: Preview tickets on sale at Lyric Theatre

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Harry Potter fans, now’s the time to test your apparition skills.

A line formed outside the Lyric Theatre on West 43rd Street, where the box office will sell 1,200 tickets for the first preview performances of “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” parts one and two starting at 8 p.m. Saturday. The first 600 people in line will be able to purchase two tickets each, one for each part.

The special sale was announced by stars Noma Dumezweni (Hermione) and Paul Thornley (Ron) in a video on Twitter Saturday morning.

Tickets for the first preview performances of Part One and Part Two, on March 16 and 17 respectively, are $20 each.

The show, which has proved to be a big hit in London, is a new story by “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling and collaborators Jack Thorne and John Tiffany. It tells the story of Harry Potter’s struggle to keep his past behind him and his son, Albus, who must manage the weight of his family legacy 19 years after the evil Voldemort’s defeat in “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.” “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” is presented in two halves, which can be seen in sequence on the same day or on two different days.

Fans determined to see the play’s debut in New York City can line up for their shot at tickets outside the Lyric Theatre at 214 W 43rd St.