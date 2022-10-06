Intrepid Museum exhibit and program honors women astronauts

The Intrepid Museum’s new exhibit “Women Astronauts of The Space Shuttle Era” opens in the Space Shuttle Pavilion on Oct. 6.

The exhibit honors the women astronauts who have made significant contributions to human space flight with content that was originally created by the International Women’s Air and Space Museum in Cleveland, Ohio. After museum admission, which is $33 for an adult ticket but discounted for New York City residents, the exhibit is open with no additional cost.

“We’re particularly excited to unveil this bilingual English/Spanish panel show under our space shuttle Enterprise as so many women from diverse backgrounds have contributed to the excellence of NASA’s space shuttle program,” said Elaine Charnov, the Museum’s SVP of Exhibits, Education and Programming. “This is our opportunity to amplify their stories.”

The 18 astronauts featured in the exhibit are a select group of women who set records, not only as women but within the space program itself. NASA’s Space Shuttle Program was made up of a class of astronauts that included NASA’s first African American astronauts, first Asian American astronauts and first women astronauts who served as pilots, medical doctors, scientists, engineers and military officers.

“Between the first launch on April 12, 1981, and the final landing on July 21, 2011, NASA’s space shuttle fleet — Columbia, Challenger, Discovery, Atlantis and Endeavour — flew 135 missions, helped construct the International Space Station and inspired generations,” according to NASA.gov.

With the “Women Astronauts of The Space Shuttle Era,” the Intrepid Museum is also featuring a youth and family dramatization of “Betty Skeleton: For All Womankind,” which tells the story of one of the 13 women who passed the tests required to participate in NASA’s Mercury program in 1961, a precursor to the Shuttle era. The live performance, which will take place in the Museum’s Space Shuttle Pavilion, focuses on the life of Betty Skeleton and the larger contributions of women to space exploration and history.

Performances will be held:

Oct. 8 at 12 p.m. and 2 p.m.

Oct. 16 at 1 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Nov. 5 at 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Nov. 19 at 12 p.m. and 2 p.m.

For more information, visit intrepidmuseum.org.