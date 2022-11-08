Intrepid Museum’s virtual astronomy session will show how technology is furthering space exploration

The Intrepid Space Museum is hosting a new installment in their Virtual Astronomy Live program featuring NASA engineers and scientists about new technology making further space exploration possible. The program is completely virtual and will occur from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20. Audiences can watch the live stream from the museum’s Twitch, Facebook and YouTube.

NASA’s Technology Demonstration Missions (TDM) is working on bringing deeper space exploration into reality through technological advancements needed to continue the conquest of space. This includes making space missions safer, commercial and government space missions, proof-of-concept tests, flight testing of these new technologies and more.

The program is hosted by John “Das” Galloway, creator of the Kerbal Space Academy and VECTORS Virtual Field Trips, who is known for his creation of interactive videos and games to transmit science and space know-how to everyone. Special guest speakers include Tawnya Laughinghouse, Program Manager for Technology Demonstration Missions, and Trudy Kortes, Program Director of Technology Demonstrations for Space Technology Mission Directorate. Both of them will touch on NASA’s TDM program and what it means for the future and the challenges now overcome by innovation.

The discussion will be moderated by Elysia Segal, the Producer of Public Programs at the Intrepid, merging science and scientific history with engaging artistic and interactive content.

The Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum is set on the aircraft carrier of its namesake, Intrepid. Through engaging educational in-person and online programming, exhibits, and its technology collection— the museum brings life beyond land to everyone.

Virtual Astronomy Live is put on through the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, a NASA Cooperative Agreement given to the New York Space Grant Consortium, and the New York State Council on the Arts.

For further information and to reserve a spot, visit eventbrite.com.