Fall 2018 fitness openings: NYC’s first location of the Alex Rodriguez-backed TruFusion, and more

New York City’s boutique fitness options continue to grow. Here’s a look at new places to work out this fall.

EXPANSIONS

Equinox

The newest outpost of the luxe club, which has more than 30 locations in NYC, is on the Lower East Side. In addition to gym equipment, there are four boutique-esque fitness studios, dedicated to Pilates, cycling, group fitness and yoga (with hot, heated and non-heated classes). Also find a Juice Press, spa and retail shop.

Status: Now open

Info: 200 Orchard St., equinox.com

The Bar Method

The 17-year-old barre studio’s third NYC location features two studio rooms for its hourlong classes, as well as a locker room with showers, a juice bar and a retail boutique. A pre-grand-opening special for the Upper West Side studio offers 30 days of unlimited classes for $125.

Status: Now open with limited classes for clients who have purchased packages, limited classes expanding to everyone Sept. 22-27, grand opening weekend Sept. 28-30

Info: 2387 Broadway, barmethod.com

Mile High Run Club

The treadmill studio, which has locations in NoHo and NoMad, is adding a third in Manhattan. The Upper East Side studio will feature similar classes and amenities as the others, from showers to retail, plus take advantage of its proximity and offer programming in Central Park.

Status: Slated to open this fall

Info: 1251 Lexington Ave., milehighrunclub.com

The Cliffs at Harlem

The indoor rock-climbing facility, which first opened in Long Island City and also has a seasonal outdoor venue in DUMBO, is coming to Manhattan. The new space will feature 15,000 square feet of bouldering, as well as dedicated climbing training.

Status: Slated to open before the end of the year

Info: 256 W. 125th St., harlem.thecliffsclimbing.com

PRIVATE TRAINING

SLT/x

Now you can do SLT’s workout, which combines cardio, strength training and Pilates on a Megaformer, at its new private studio. Get personalized sessions, tailored to your intensity, goal and time needs, on one of two machines. Workouts range from $100 for 30 minutes to $175 for 60 minutes.

Status: Opens Wednesday

Info: 20 W. 20th St., sltnyc.com

Ghost

This members-only facility will have a focus on private training when it opens in Williamsburg, with one-on-one sessions with a trainer as well as “micro-group” training with two to eight people with up to two trainers. In the meantime, the gym is hosting private training on weekdays and micro-group training on weekends at a free pop-up at North Fifth and Berry streets.

Status: Slated to open in December

Info: 291 Metropolitan Ave., Williamsburg, ghostbrooklyn.com

BIG APPLE DEBUT

TruFusion

The Alex Rodriguez-backed, Las Vegas-based fitness studio is coming to NYC. Touted as an “all-in-one” hybrid, the SoHo studio offers more than 65 types of classes in areas like yoga, barre, Pilates, boot camp, cycling, kettlebell, battle ropes and TRX. Membership is $149 a month.

Status: Slated to open by December

Info: 136 Crosby St., trufusion.com