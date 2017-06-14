Sample sales in NYC to check out: Madewell, Leo & Sage, more

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

A new season means a new wardrobe.

Sample sales frequently pop up around Manhattan to give fashion lovers a budget-friendly way to get their hands on stylish pieces directly from designers.

Here are some sample sales worth waiting in line for:

Theory (June 14 to 18): Not all sample sales are for the female shopper. Check out Theory’s ready-to-wear men’s line, including blazers, button-downs and trousers, with samples sold for up to 60 percent off. (75 Ninth Ave., Wednesday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., lazarshopping.com)

J. Crew and Madewell (June 19 to 25): Nearly 6,000 Facebook users are interested in attending this seven-day sample sale, so be sure to head to this one early for the best selection of clothing. J.Crew’s spring and summer collections and samples from much-loved denim brand Madewell can be purchased at up to 60 percent off. According to the event flier, some of the items may be “sample or second quality,” so be sure to check for holes or fixable stains before you buy. Those looking for J.Crew’s menswear line will have to head to a different location in SoHo,151 Wooster St. (260 Fifth Ave., Monday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 260samplesale.com)

Leo & Sage (June 20 to 22): Manhattan-based brand Leo & Sage will be offering its modern, clean-cut styles at a steep markdown: up to 70 percent off its ready-to-wear collection. Though Leo & Sage is known for its knits, its breezy spring line has some great staples for even the hottest of city days. (402 W. 13th St., Tuesday to Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., facebook.com/events)

MCM (June 21 to 25): The makers of those patterned leather backpacks that everyone seems to have — trust us, you’ve seen them on the subway — is putting up its bags, shoes and accessories for up to 80 percent off regular prices. This five-day sale will give shoppers plenty of time to go for their favorite MCM pieces. (150 Greene St., Wednesday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., facebook.com/events)