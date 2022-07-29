Fully immerse yourself in the Spotify experience at a special pop-up coming to Greenwich Village next week.

On Thursday, Aug. 4, #SpotifyEverywhere will offer an immersive, guided experience based on the various artists, podcasts and more you can find on the Spotify streaming service.

Guests who come to experience #SpotifyEverywhere will enjoy an audio journey much like they would experience when listening to Spotify on their own, only on a bigger scale. Everywhere you turn in the space, you can hear music and podcasts to listen to. The goal of the pop-up is for guests to make the experience truly their own, just like with their own personal Spotify preferences.

#SpotifyEverywhere will be located at 9 West 8th Street and will open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Click here to RSVP, space will fill up quickly! Proof of vaccination will be required upon entry.