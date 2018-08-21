Brookfield Place brings popular pop-up tennis court to waterfront plaza

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Brookfield Place is courting tennis fans this month.

The lower Manhattan site’s waterfront plaza has transformed into a full-size tennis court, with opportunities for fans of all ages to play and work on their skills.

First up are free workouts and open play this Wednesday, as part of the U.S. Open Experience. Two 40-minute cardio tennis sessions will be held at noon and 12:50 p.m. And from 2-3:30 p.m., the area will host open court time on a first-come basis.

Then on Saturday, the third annual Brookfield Place Tennis Open kicks off. Through Aug. 31, the site will host free open play, demos, camps and clinics for kids and adults. Reservations have already sold out on Eventbrite.com for the events, but you can check back for cancellations. Walk-ins for open court sessions and clinics also may be permitted if reservations are not claimed in a timely manner.

Brookfield Place is located at 230 Vesey St. For more info and full schedule, visit brookfieldplaceny.com.