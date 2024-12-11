‘The New York Nutcracker’ to return with burlesque twist on classic Christmas tale

The New York Nutcracker is back by popular demand on Dec. 20.

“The New York Nutcracker” is bringing a new twist to the holiday season.

Back by popular demand, “The New York Nutcracker” boasts a magical evening filled with comedy, burlesque and shadow puppetry at the Paradise Factory Film and Theater. Starring Broody Valentino and Maria Topcatt, the show puts a creative spin on the classic holiday tale “The Nutcracker.”

The night will feature performances by local burlesque artists Pearls Daily, Jack Barrow, Peekaboo Pointe, Cheeky Lane, Chestnut Belafonte, Kyla, and Lelu Lenore. For some added fun, New York City’s leading puppetry theater Foreshadow will showcase their original shadow puppetry show.

The show will take place on Friday, Dec. 20 at 8 p.m., with doors opening at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $39.19 for general admission. VIP tickets are available for purchase at $200 and include a front-row seat to the fun, a bottle of bubbly and a special gift to bring home.

The Paradise Film Factory and Theater is located at 64 East 4th St. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit eventbrite.com.