Winter Olympics sports that amateur athletes can try in Lake Placid

The Winter Olympics kick off this weekend in Pyeongchang, but you don’t have to travel all the way to South Korea to catch Olympic fever.

About 5 1⁄2 hours outside of midtown Manhattan, Lake Placid in the Adirondacks has been the site of two Winter Olympics, and the area predictably sees tourism boosts every four years.

“Because our Olympic venues are still in use for World Cup competitions and also open to the public, we see a spike in overnight visits, day trips and tourism pre- and post-Olympics,” said Carrie Gentile, communications coordinator at the Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism in Lake Placid and the Adirondacks.

Here’s a look at some of what’s on offer indoors and out (just leave the freestyle jumping to the pros):

Winter Olympics in the US

Since it launched in 1948, the United States has hosted the Winter Olympics four times:

1924: Lake Placid, New York

1960: Squaw Valley, California

1980: Lake Placid, New York

2002: Salt Lake City, Utah