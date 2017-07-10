Your guide to a girls weekend getaway in Nashville

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Want to cut loose with the girls without going full Vegas? Try Nashville. The Tennessee capital is only a 2 1⁄2-hour flight from New York City, and it’s quickly becoming one of the most popular bachelorette destinations in the country, thanks to live music, tasty restaurants and cute shops. Whether for a last hurrah before the big day or just a weekend getaway, we’ve put together your must-do itinerary.

FRIDAY

Once you land and freshen up, head over to Nashville’s Gulch neighborhood and check out f emale-founded craft brewery Jackalope Brewing Company (701 Eighth Ave. S., 615-873-4313, jackalopebrew.com). If you can’t decide between options like Bearwalker, a maple brown ale, and Snowman, a mocha stout, get a sampler to try small pours of four varieties ($8.75). If you’re not quite ready to start drinking, opt for coffee at the adjacent Zolli Koffee.

About a 10-minute walk away is New Orleans celebrity chef John Besh’s first Nashville restaurant, Marsh House (401 11th Ave. S., 615-262-6001, marshhouserestaurant.com), which specializes in Southern seafood. The restaurant is on the ground floor of the Thompson Hotel. Afterward, head upstairs to L.A. Jackson, a swanky rooftop bar, for great views of downtown.

Depending on the group vibe, you have a decision to make: sophisticated cocktails at the speakeasy-styled Patterson House (1711 Division St., 615-636-7724, thepattersonnashville.com), or cheap beers and live music at Losers Bar (1911 Division St., 615-327-3115, losersbarnashville.com). Or both — we won’t judge.

SATURDAY

Roll out of bed and get your brunch and caffeine fix at Frothy Monkey (2509 12th Ave. S., 615-600-4756, frothymonkey.com), with creative drinks like a rosemary honey latte and sparkling raspberry matcha. Stroll south on 12th Avenue and you’ll hit Imogene + Willie (2601 12th Ave. S., 615-292-5005, imogeneandwillie.com), which sells custom-tailored denim in an old service station. Walk a bit farther down for Draper James (2608 12th Ave. S., 615-997-3601, draperjames.com), Reese Witherspoon’s boutique, where you’ll be greeted with gratis sweet tea and a selection of preppy clothes and tote bags emblazoned with phrases like “Totes Y’all.”

For early evening fun, head downtown to Pinewood Social (33 Peabody St., 615-751-8111, pinewoodsocial.com), which serves food and drinks all day, but also has a bowling alley, dipping pools and bocce ball. Make sure you put down a strong foundation of fried chicken and lobster mac and cheese because you’re headed to the honky-tonks along Broadway next. Part of the fun is hopping around and checking out all the different live music acts, but make sure you hit up Legends Corner, Tootsies and Robert’s Western World, which sells boots by day and turns into a live-music venue. All are on Broadway between Fourth and Fifth avenues.

SUNDAY

It’s “scientifically proven” that barbecue can help cure hangovers. Load up on ribs, pulled pork and brisket at Martin’s (410 Fourth Ave. S., 615-288-0880, martinsbbqjoint.com). Pro tip: See if the beer garden is open to avoid the long line for food in front.

Get one last taste of local spirit at Nelson’s Greenbrier Distillery (1414 Clinton St., 615-913-8800, greenbrierdistillery.com), where brothers Andy and Charlie Nelson are reviving their great-great-great-grandfather’s whiskey brand. Take a quick tour of the distillery and sample spirits before you head to the airport.

GOOD TO KNOW

Getting there: United, American, Delta and Southwest all offer direct flights to Nashville from NYC with prices starting at about $170 round trip.

Where to stay: The Sheraton Grand Nashville Downtown (623 Union St., 888-627-8565, sheratonnashvilledowntown.com) has just undergone a $35-million facelift and is walking distance to the honky-tonks on Broadway. If you’re up for more of a splurge, the luxury boutique Thompson Nashville (401 11th Ave. S., 800-210-9602, thompsonhotels.com) is a new option in the Gulch neighborhood.

How to get around: If you’re staying downtown, the easiest way to get around is walking or taking Uber or Lyft.

If you have an extra day: Rent a car and take a scenic, 1 1/2 trip to Lynchburg to see where one of the world’s most popular whiskeys is made at the Jack Daniel’s distillery (133 Lynchburg Highway, 931-759-6357, jackdaniels.com). While in the area, get a reservation at Miss Mary Bobo’s Boarding House (295 Main St., 931-759-7394), where Southern specialties are served family-style. Want more whiskey? About a half-hour away is the smaller George Dickel distillery (1950 Cascade Hollow Road, 931-857-4110, georgedickel.com) in Cascade Hallow, a lowland with a stream set in rolling hills.