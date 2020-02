Third time’s the charm — as was the second.

Fresh off the recent record-breaking success of the “Captain America” sequel, “Winter Soldier,” Marvel announced Monday that the superhero franchise’s third movie will hit theaters on May 6, 2016.

Marvel didn’t release any other details, saying “that’s all we can tell you about Captain America’s next outing at the moment.”

Chris Evans starred in the title role in the first two “Captain America” flicks.