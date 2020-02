Bruce Springsteen will be the musical guest, NBC said.

A former “Saturday Night Live” dream team will return to the stage in December.

NBC announced that Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will co-host the mid-season finale of “Saturday Night Live” on Dec. 19, just one day after their new film, “Sisters,” hits theaters.

The former “Weekend Update” co-anchors have both hosted the show before, but never as a team. They also co-hosted the Golden Globes for three years straight.

