Tony-winning drama ‘The Humans’ breaks even and more theater news

Stephen Karam’s family drama “The Humans,” which premiered Off-Broadway a year ago and went on to become a surprise Broadway hit, has recouped its investment costs, making it one of the relatively few Broadway shows to not lose money. The play also just scored its best weekly intake to date, no doubt a result of recently moving from the Helen Hayes Theatre to the much larger Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre.

Sondheim’s ‘Merrily’ doc gets distribution deal

“Best Worst Thing That Ever Could Have Happened,” a new documentary about the Stephen Sondheim musical “Merrily We Roll Along,” has been acquired by the indie film distributor Abramorama. Following its premiere at the New York Film Festival next month, it will be shown at additional venues including the Film Society of Lincoln Center and the IFC Center. The original 1981 Broadway production of “Merrily” was a notorious flop but it has since become a favorite of musical theater fans.

‘Terms of Endearment’ adaptation set for Off-B-way

A stage adaptation of the 1983 film “Terms of Endearment” will receive its U.S. premiere Off-Broadway at 59E59 beginning Oct. 29. The film, which starred Shirley MacLaine, Debra Winger and Jack Nicholson and was directed, produced and written by James L. Brooks, observes a volatile mother-daughter relationship. No casting has been announced.

Transport Group hearts playwright William Inge

The Transport Group will pay tribute to mid-century playwright William Inge this season with productions of his dramas “Picnic” and “Come Back, Little Sheba,” which will be performed in repertory beginning in February at the Gym at Judson. Both plays have received Broadway revivals in recent years. Inge’s other big hit, “Bus Stop,” could use a new production.

SPOTTED …

Adele at “Hamilton” … Ben Stiller at “The Last Five Years” at Town Hall … Leonard DiCaprio at “The Humans.”