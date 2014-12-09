Top TV shows, YouTube videos and more media trends of 2014

See what was trending this year.

As the year comes to a close, it’s time to reflect on the most notable events of 2014.

Media giants like Google and Facebook are embracing this time, releasing lists and videos highlighting the most talked-about and visited topics and videos on their sites.

Facebook yesterday launched a site, yearinreview.fb.com, which includes a video commemorating the most-discussed topics among its users worldwide, along with lists like the most talked about U.S. athletes, and “People We Lost.”

Google put out a theatrical “2014 YouTube Rewind” mashup video at youtube.com/rewind featuring some of the sites’ most popular songs, trends and characters of the year.

Here are a few of the year’s most trending topics:

YOUTUBE VIDEOS

1. Mutant Giant Spider Dog (SA Wardega) by SA Wardega

2. Nike Football: Winner Stays. by Nike Football

3. FIRST KISS by Tatia PIlieva

4. The Voice IT Serie 2 Blind 2 Suor Cristina Scuccia — #TEAMJ-AX by TheVoiceOf Italy

5. iPhone 6 Plus Bend Test by Unbox Therapy

MUSIC VIDEOS ON YOUTUBE

1. Katy Perry, “Dark Horse” (Official) ft. Juicy J

2. Enrique Iglesias, “Bailando” (Español) ft. Descemer Bueno, Gente De Zona

3. Shakira, “Can’t Remember to Forget You” ft. Rihanna

4. Shakira, “La La La” (Brazil 2014) ft. Carlinhos Brown

5. Jason Derulo, “Wiggle” feat. Snoop Dogg (Official HD Music Video)

GLOBAL TOPICS ON FACEBOOK

1. World Cup

2. Ebola virus outbreak

3. Elections in Brazil

4. Robin Williams

5. Ice Bucket Challenge

MOST DISCUSSED TV SHOWS IN THE U.S. ON FACEBOOK

1. “Game of Thrones”

2. “Orange is the New Black”

3. “The Walking Dead”

4. “The Big Bang Theory”

5. “Downton Abbey”