Tribeca Film Festival: What to do this weekend

‘Live From New York!’

“Saturday Night Live” has been a staple in pop culture for four decades. This documentary peels back the curtain on the institution for an interesting look at the effect the show has had on comedy, politics and more in our country. Fri., 3:15 p.m.; Sat., 12:30 p.m., Regal Battery Park Stadium, 102 North End Ave.

‘Slow Learners’

In this quirky comedy, Jeff and Anne find themselves failing at love over and over again. Both have their awkward hang-ups and can’t seem to capture what their colleagues and friends have found. So together they decide to shed their personas in exchange for sexy alter egos. What unfurls is more than they ever expected or bargained for. Fri., 6 p.m., Bow Tie Cinemas, 260 W. 23rd St.

Brad Bird Director’s Series

Brad Bird — the director of “Mission: Impossible: Ghost Protocol,” “Ratatouille” and the upcoming “Tomorrowland” — chats with Janeane Garofalo about going between animation and live action. Fri., 5:30 p.m., SVA Theatre, 333 W. 23rd St.

Monty Python

Catch some of Monty Python’s finest films. “Monty Python and The Holy Grail,” Fri., 7:30 p.m., Beacon Theatre, 2124 Broadway; “Monty Python’s Life of Brian,” Sat., 12:30 p.m., Bow Tie Cinema, 260 W. 23rd St.; “Monty Python’s The Meaning of Life,” Sun., 1:30 p.m., Regal Battery Park Stadium, 102 North End Ave.

For more information, go to TribecaFilm.com.