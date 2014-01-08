Tupac Shakur musical to open on Broadway in June

NYC is about to get some "California Love." A musical inspired by the work of the late rapper Tupac Shakur …

A musical inspired by the work of the late rapper Tupac Shakur is slated to hit the Great White Way on June 19, producers announced yesterday. The musical is making its home at the Palace Theatre.

The show, called "Holler If Ya Hear Me," does not follow the life story of Shakur, who was killed at the age of 25 in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas, but rather is inspired by his music and lyrics.

More than 15 of Shakur’s songs — including "California Love," "I Ain’t Mad At Cha," "Me Against The World" and the title tune — will be featured in the show, as will one new, original song, titled "Please Wake Me When I’m Free/The Rose That Grew From Concrete."

According to the show’s press notes, "Holler" is a story of "friendship, family, revenge, change and hope." "Inner city lives struggle for peace against the daily challenges they face," the notes continue.

Kenny Leon is directing "Holler," which was written by Todd Kreidler. Tupac’s mother, Afeni Shakur, is a producer.

Previews start May 26.