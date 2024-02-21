Queens man to participate in ‘Jeopardy!’ Tournament of Champions

Queens man Nick Cascone (right) will be competing in the upcoming “Jeopardy!” Tournament of Champions.

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Queens native Nick Cascone will be one of the 27 players competing in the upcoming “Jeopardy!” Tournament of Champions, set to begin Friday, Feb. 23 on ABC.

Cascone was a one-game champion and a season 37/38 Champions Wildcard winner. His quarterfinals matchup in the Tournament of Champions is scheduled to air Wednesday, Feb. 28.

Cascone currently works as an orthopedic physician assistant. He previously enjoyed a successful acting career, with credits in more than 75 films and television shows, including “Titanic,” “West Wing,” “Without a Trace,” “Star Trek: The Next Generation” and “The Division.”

The roster for this tournament is comprised mainly of those who won the most games since the last Tournament of Champions in 2022. Six of the competitors were winners of the season 37/38 and season 39 Champions Wildcard competitions, the first season of “Celebrity Jeopardy! and the Jeopardy! High School Reunion Tournament. Cascone and the other contestants will be competing for a $250,000 grand prize and an invitation to compete in the upcoming “Jeopardy! Masters” event.