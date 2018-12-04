Tyler Perry’s ‘Madea’s Farewell Stage Play Tour’ announces NYC dates 

The star will wrap his five-monthlong “Farewell” tour at Radio City Music Hall in the spring.

Madea will soon say farewell to New York City.

Tickets will go on sale this week for Tyler Perry’s "Madea’s Farewell Play Tour," it was announced Tuesday, with performances slated for Radio City Music Hall and Brooklyn’s Kings Theatre in the spring.

The 49-year-old will kick off his five-month tour in Oakland, California, in January before making his way to Flatbush’s Kings Theatre for four shows, running April 25-28. Perry will then return for another four shows at Radio City, where the tour will wrap, May 16-19. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com.

The mogul, who has written more than 20 plays over the years, will be joined in the production by Cassi Davis, Tamela Mann and David Mann.

Perry, who has been playing Madea on stage and screen for nearly two decades, revealed in October that he’ll be retiring the character. "I just don’t want to be her age, playing her," he said Oct. 29 on Bevy Smith’s "Bevelations" SiriusXM show.

In addition to the stage production, "Madea’s Family Funeral," the final Madea film, is set to be released on March 1.