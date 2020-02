The first teaser for the Netflix show is pretty fun.

Netflix dropped a teaser for “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” Friday, and it’s fashion-forward.

Stars Ellie Kemper, Jane Krakowski and Tituss Burgess are strutting with the city in the background to a fun soundtrack, and Kemper even throws confetti at the camera.

Fans of the show, which was created by Tina Fey, will recognize phrases like “hashbrown no filter” and “peeno noir caviar” that pop up onscreen like marquees announcing the name of a show.

Season 2 hits Netflix on April 15.