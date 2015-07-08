‘Undateable’ star Ron Funches brings adorable comedy to New York City

“I’m definitely not just adorable, I also want them to know I’m a sex symbol.”

Ron Funches has a soft-spoken demeanor and a tendency to giggle, which is not surprising for a stand-up comic who is known for being adorable.

The 32-year-old funnyman stars as Shelly in NBC’s comedy “Undateable,” a Detroit bar patron known for his undying affection for the city and for giving hugs, alongside fellow stand-ups Chris D’Elia, Brent Morin, Ron Funches and Rick Glassman. The show was recently renewed for a third season, starting in October.

amNewYork spoke with Funches, who is hitting Carolines Thursday through Sunday.

How would you describe your stand-up?

Probably laid-back, is probably how I’d describe it. Weird. Really funny. I mostly like to talk about my life and the things that I enjoy and the things that make me happy or angry. And it’s personal, but not too personal because I don’t, like, get whiny. It’s just pretty chill and very funny. Come check it out!

How has your regular gig on “Undateable” changed your stand-up career?

It just really let it relax a little bit so I didn’t have to worry about every single gig — getting the money from that gig to survive and getting people aware of who I was and check me out. And now I just do whatever I want because I don’t need that check anymore.

Did acting come naturally to you?

I’ve been with an acting coach for the past two years. It was something I was really interested in and when I moved to L.A., people were asking me to go on more auditions and I was doing horribly at them and I didn’t like that feeling. So I got into some classes, learned to focus and luckily got a few gigs. I actually just shot a part in a movie with Bruce Willis. It’s really fun.

There’s a lot of comedians on “Undateable.” What’s the filming experience like?

It’s just really fun, going home with your cheeks hurting because Chris D’Elia slaps you on the butt too hard. It’s just really fun. We kind of mess with each other all day, but we’re all really supportive and it’s just nice having so many people who are really funny trying to make the best show. That’s one of the best parts of the show, they really give us a lot of authority and leeway to come up with our own material and jump off of what they give us. It’s a lot of fun, it’s a really great job.

Your character LOVES Detroit. What’s it like to go to the city now?

It’s pretty cool. … I think people are really supportive of the fact that I’m so supportive of Detroit. I get a lot of free Detroit clothing and I get a lot of food. I don’t really have to pay for food when I get to Detroit. It’s really nice.

It’s fair to say you’re known for being an adorable guy. What are some of the other sides of Ron Funches?

I’m a murderer. I love to murder. [Laughs] I’m a regular guy, normal. Well, not necessarily normal. I can’t say that. I think I’m just like everybody. I get angry, I get mad, but normally I’m trying to be chill and happy because that’s what I want to put out in the world. The more [new roles] I get, the more sides of me you’ll see. But I’m definitely not just adorable, I’m also a … let’s go with sex symbol. I also want them to know I’m a sex symbol.

What do you like about performing in New York?

It’s just one of the truly impressive places that you visit. It’s one of the only places where it lives up to the hype. It’s just such a fun place that I really love visiting and going around. I’m going to try to go to new places I haven’t been to and the audiences are really smart and enjoyable, but also a lot of tourists. It’s just a really nice mix and it gives you a really nice indication? it’s a really good measuring stick of how well your jokes are doing. But you guys aren’t easy.

If you go: Ron Funches is at Carolines Thursday and Sunday at 7:30 p.m. and Friday and Saturday at 7:30 & 10 p.m., 1626 Broadway, 212-757-4100, $32.75-$35