Uptown Night Market to host more vendors at expanded grounds this year

A recent staple in New York City’s food scene is back this week and better than ever.

The Uptown Night Market drew in over 12,000 visitors last season, bringing out the Harlem community through food and fun. The market will kick off its summer season on May 11 at W 133rd Street & 12th Avenue, this time with a bigger space.

“We are thrilled with the success of the Uptown Night Market and the overwhelming response from the community,” said Marco Shalma, Founder of MHG Events. “We are committed to working with local officials and the community to create a safe and enjoyable environment for all attendees with more space and vendors.”

Due to last year’s response, the Uptown Night Market is expanding by two additional blocks, with festival organizers working with local precinct officials and community leaders to establish a safer atmosphere for all attendees. The market has more than 70 vendors this year, and the expanded grounds aim to alleviate long lines as well as accommodate more vendors.

A highlight this season is the first-ever non-alcoholic bar, which was created in partnership with Proof No More. The bar will feature non-alcoholic versions of beer, wine, and cocktails as well as offering retail options to take home as well. Guests will also be able to enjoy performances from The Cobras Marching Band, Harlem Late Night Jazz, and DJ Cosi, exclusive giveaways, and much more.

The market will take place on May 11, June 8, July 13, Aug. 10, Sept. 14, and Oct. 12, from 4 to 10 p.m. each night. For more information on Uptown Night Market, visit www.uptownnightmarket.com.