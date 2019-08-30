There’s as much action in the stands as there is on the court for star spotters at the 2019 U.S. Open. Gigi Hadid and Alec Baldwin, among others, have been photographed at Flushing Meadows-Corona Park so far.

The nearly two-week tennis event kicked off last Monday and wraps up Sept. 8.

Here's a look at celebs cheering on their favorite players.

Queen Latifah Actress Queen Latifah attended the match between Novak Djokovic (Serbia) and Juan Ignacio Londero (Argentina) on Aug. 28. Latifah sang the National Anthem at the U.S. Open opening ceremony in 2002 and performed before Serena Williams' match in 2011.

Gigi Hadid Gigi Hadid is one serious Serena Williams fan. The model was photographed cheering for Williams as she took on Catherine McNally (U.S.) during the women's singles match on Aug. 28, at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. "Only my queen can have me this wired at midnight," Hadid wrote on her Instagram story.

Maxwell and Tiki Barber R&B performer Maxwell and former Giants player Tiki Barber attended the match between Maria Sharapova (Russia) and Serena Williams at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Aug. 26. Spot designer Vera Wang in the row in front of them.

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin Alec Baldwin and wife Hilaria Baldwin were spotted attending the match between Maria Sharapova and Serena Williams at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Aug. 26. Baldwin, an expressive onlooker, has been photographed at the Flushing stadium since 1999.

Katie Couric Katie Couric and John Molner were spotted in the stands at the Aug. 26 match between Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova. Couric and her husband have attended the U.S. Open together since 2013.

Mike Tyson Actor Chazz Palminteri, Lakiha Spicer and Mike Tyson attended the women's singles match between Maria Sharapova and Serena Williams. Tyson was also photographed at the event in 2016 and 2018.