‘Veronica Mars’ cast to reunite in web series: report

Who knew Dick Casablancas would be the one to bring the “Veronica Mars” cast together again?

The whole “Veronica Mars” film cast will reunite for a new web series called “Play It Again, Dick,” which will focus on a fictional Ryan Hansen’s life playing Dick Casablancas, series creator Rob Thomas told BuzzFeed on Tuesday.

““The web series will have more in common with ‘Party Down’ tonally, but it will be about Ryan Hansen, or at least a version of Ryan Hansen, deciding to capitalize on the current ‘Veronica Mars’ heat to get his own series on the air,” Thomas told BuzzFeed. “He’ll try to pull his actor pals into the venture with varying degrees of success.”

In other words, it will feature Kristen Bell as herself and Veronica Mars, Jason Dohring as himself and Logan Echolls, and so on — even Kyle Gallner will return to play Beaver Casablancas and himself. Former series regular Teddy Dunn will not return, Ryan Devlin will be playing both his character Mercer Hayes and Dunn’s character Duncan Kane. A few characters will only appear as fictionalized versions of themselves (Chris Lowell will not return as Piz but only as himself) or just their on-screen character will return (Amanda Noret will return only as Madison Sinclair).

Sound complicated? Sure, but fans will have to see for themselves when the show premieres on Sept. 15 on CW Seed.