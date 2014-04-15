Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show leaving NYC for London in 2014

The show has been in the Big Apple for the past 5 years.

The sultry Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is bidding farewell to the Big Apple and heading across the Pond this year.

After taking place in New York for the past five years, the annual runway show will hit London in the fall, the lingerie giant announced on Tuesday. We’re told there’s a big international focus right now for the company, which recently opened stores on Bond Street in London and in Dubai.

The show always attracts famous audience members and big performers — Jay Z, Taylor Swift and Rihanna have all hit the stage at past shows — and the VS beauties have their sights set on a royal face in the crowd this year: Prince Harry.

“I would like to invite Prince Harry,” VS Angel Adriana Lima said during a news conference on Tuesday.

“He has a front-row seat,” added model Candice Swanepoel.

A date for the show, which airs on CBS, has not yet been announced.