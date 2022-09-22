Go on a walking tour of iconic horror movie locations in New York City

Are you a horror fan and want to get into the spirit of Halloween? Come on a horror movie location walking tour by On Location tours!

The tour lasts about 1 hour and 30 minutes and visits several iconic scene sites throughout Central Park and the Upper West Side.

The journey begins at the spooky stone Greyshot Arch of Central Park, featured in the found-footage monster film “Cloverfield.” Tour then winds into the territory of “Ghostbusters,” visiting the infamous Spook Central and the Tavern on the Green, where Louis Tully was possessed.

After traversing through Central Park, the tour then continues through the Upper West Side. The Prasada from “Three Men and a Baby” is the first delightful stop, then snakes through the setting for 1977’s “Audrey Rose.” The sets then become more modern, visiting several stops from Netflix’s hit psychological thriller show “You,” including Joe’s infamous bookstore and Peach’s townhouse.

The melancholic gothic building the Dakota from “Rosemary’s Baby” and many other movies is also a stop, along with banker-killer Patrick Bateman’s apartment in “American Psycho.” Another notorious apartment featured is the Ansonia from the 90’s erotic film series “Single White Female.” While many sets seen in the Upper West Side are apartments, the tour also includes passing the New York Historical Society, from a scene in 1981’s Italian horror-mystery film “The House by the Cemetery.” The tour ends at the apartment complex featured in Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building,” where three strangers’ obsession with a true-crime podcast became a reality.

Although this is a walking tour, a vehicle will be utilized as transportation from locations for time purposes— attendees will be able to debark and walk around to personally visit some of the stops. If an attendee is a wheelchair user, email office@onlocationtours.com to get an accessible vehicle for the tour.

All ages are welcome! Tickets are $36 per person and can be booked online on the website. Self-guided tours are available after Halloween and are only $15.