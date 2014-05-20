‘Warehouse 13,’ ‘The Monuments Men’: DVD and Blu-ray highlights

‘Warehouse 13’

I’m trying not to get mad at the Syfy channel for ending “Warehouse 13,” its popular series about agents protecting the world from dangerous, mysterious artifacts. It’s a brilliant idea with endless possibilities. But alas, it’s over and we’re left with DVD sets as a reminder of what a great series this was. Catch up with the short final season or celebrate the entire show with the box set. This is a show worth your time. (DVD: Season 5, $39.98; The Complete Series, $199.98)

‘The Monuments Men’

George Clooney assembled a top-notch cast — John Goodman, Bill Murray, Matt Damon, to name a few — for his World War II film about people from the art world going through Europe to save precious pieces of artwork. Unfortunately, the film is slow with very little in the way of action. Honestly, I’m disappointed. This should be better. (DVD, $30.99; Blu-ray/DVD combo, $40.99)

Also out

‘3 Days to Kill’ (DVD, $29.98; Blu-ray/DVD combo, $39.99)’About Last Night'(DVD, $30.99; Blu-ray, $35.99)’Grand Piano’ (DVD, $26.98; Blu-ray, $29.98)’In Secret'(DVD, $26.98)

‘McCanick’ (DVD, $24.98; Blu-ray, $29.98)’Pompeii'(DVD, $30.99; Blu-ray, $35.99; Blu-ray 3-D/Blu-ray combo, $45.99)’Vampire Academy'(DVD, $29.98; Blu-ray, $39.99)’Whoopi Goldberg Presents Moms Mabley'(DVD, $19.98)

TV on DVD

‘Batman: Brave & The Bold — The Complete First Season'(DVD, $26.99)’Happy Days: The Fifth Season’ (DVD, $39.98)’L.A. Law: Season 2′ (DVD, $19.97)

‘Nikita: Season 4’ (DVD, $19.98; Blu-ray, $25.98)