Watch: ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ trailer

Fandango’s site briefly crashed when pre-sale tickets became available.

The new “Star Wars” trailer kind of broke the Internet.

The trailer for “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” debuted Monday during halftime of the New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles game on ESPN.

But the force was not with Fandango, which briefly crashed when tickets went on pre-sale at the same time as the trailer’s premiere.

The two-and-a-half minute trailer had been viewed nearly 8 million times on YouTube by Tuesday morning.

“Star Wars: The Force Awakens” hits theaters on Dec. 18.

