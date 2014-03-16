Wayne Knight dispels reports that he died in car wreck

He tweets “does someone have to DIE to trend?”

“Seinfeld” actor Wayne Knight took to Twitter Sunday to reassure people that he didn’t die in a car accident in Pennsylvania on Saturday night as it was reported on various web sites.

“Some of you will be glad to hear this, others strangely disappointed, but . . .I am alive and well!” he tweeted. Later, he tweeted “does someone have to DIE to trend?”

Later Sunday evening, Knight expressed condolences to the family who was actually involved in the crash.

“Regrets to my friends and family who were shocked this morning and the family of the woman who actually died in my ‘supposed’ accident,” he tweeted.

Knight’s representatives didn’t return immediate calls for comment.

Blogs and Twitter reported that the 58-year-old actor was killed when he lost control of his Mercedes and crashed into a tractor-trailer at Route 446 near the Pennsylvania-New York state border.

Two other people were reported injured, according to those reports and included a picture of a crashed car that had a vehicle that clearly wasn’t a Mercedes.