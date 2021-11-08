Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

“Will Smith: An Evening of Stories with Friends” book tour is making a stop in Brooklyn, NY at Kings Theatre on Nov. 9 to promote his new memoir, “Will.”

Smith’s transformation from a fearful child in a tense West Philadelphia home to one of the biggest rap stars of his era and than one of the biggest movie stars in Hollywood history. He is a multi-talented star and is finally opening up fully about his life. In sharing his profound journey of self-knowledge, a combination of genuine wisdom of universal value, and a life story that is preposterously entertaining.

The event will include conversations and stories from Smith’s memoir and is including Academy Award winner Spike Lee to moderate the event. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m and starts at 8 pm. All guest are required to show proof of vaccination with their present ID and face mask are required at all times inside the venue.

Tickets are available to purchase now at the Kings Theatre box office or via Ticketmaster and each ticket will include a copy of Smith’s memoir.