Women behind ‘Sex and the City,’ ‘Mad Men,’ other shows to host free Made in NY panel

The Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment is set to reveal dates for its next free Made in NY Talks series next week, commissioner Julie Menin told amNewYork. Kicking it all off in DUMBO Monday is a panel discussion with leading women in the entertainment industry.

Four women, whose roles in the TV and film business range from writer to director to producer, will offer insight into the “decision-making process” behind some of your favorite shows and movies, like “Sex and the City” and “Man Men,” during the event.

“Our city’s creative industries have never been more vibrant – and opportunities for New Yorkers to launch careers in these fields continue to grow,” Menin said in an emailed statement. “Monday’s event, featuring leading women in New York’s booming TV industry, is the first of our upcoming season of Made in NY Talks, which feature top talent in a variety of fields discussing how they made careers out of their passions – and how to leverage all that our city’s media and entertainment world has to offer.”

The panelists include Assembly Entertainment CEO Christina Wayne, who worked on the production of “Mad Men” and “Breaking Bad”; Bravo Media’s Shari Levine, behind the network’s popular reality TV shows including “Real Housewives” and “Shahs of Sunset”; Sarah Condon, an executive producer at HBO who supervised production on set of “Sex and the City,” “Entourage” and “Curb Your Enthusiasm”; and Tracey Scott Wilson, a TV writer and producer of “The Americans” on FX.

If you’re lucky, the panelists might share some tips on how to break into the industry and get your own project green-lit in NYC.

The panel will be held from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at the Made in NY Media Center (30 John St., Brooklyn). New Yorkers who jumped on early RSVP tickets have first come, first served access to the talk, but a waitlist is still open. The full lineup of Made in NY Talks will be revealed Monday.