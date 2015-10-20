Lena Dunham’s new podcast features celeb interviews, Beyonce-Google addictions and more

One of your favorite “Girls” has yet another media platform.

Lena Dunham, who recently launched her feminist newsletter Lenny (recent topics include an interview with Gloria Steinem and “How Negotiate Your Maternity Leave at a Small Company”), has teamed up with BuzzFeed Audio to create a new voice of this generation, via podcast.

“Women of the Hour” released a five-minute preview on iTunes Monday, revealing that five episodes this season will include discussions with Amy Sedaris, Janet Mock, Emma Stone, Zadie Smith on Googling Beyonce and many more conversations with “talents of the ages.”

The first full episode comes out on November 5.