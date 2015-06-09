Women of the World Festival: Events to check out

New York is a melting pot of culture. When summer is in bloom the season just enhances all of the different sights to take in. The Women of the World Festival is no exception.

Hosted partly in one of the greatest NYC historical landmarks, the Apollo Theater, the festival will showcase a range of culturally relevant figures for a weekend of dialogues including panel discussions, workshops and performances to celebrate women. Here are a few events to take in at the fest, running tomorrow through Sunday:

Girls Town Hall

For teenage girls, it’s important to not only have a voice but also feel like there’s a platform for it to be heard. During this discussion, girls will have that freedom as they take the mic and have an honest discussion on a range of issues that influence their lives, from online bullying to what it means to be a teen feminist to the power of being different. This event features performances by Urban World poets Maya Osbourne, Ramya Ramana and Sore Aghbaje. Appropriate for grades 6th-12th. Friday, 10 a.m.-noon, Apollo Theater, main stage.

An Evening with Iyanla Vanzant

From the show “Iyanla, Fix My Life”, OWN’s Iyanla Vanzant will be joining the festival to speak about her own epic adventure, which includes struggles, triumphs and experiences as a personal life-coach. In addition to a conversation with Vanzant, there will be a special performance by singer Emel Mathlouthi, who is known as “The Voice of the Tunisian Revolution.” Also joining the stage is songwriter and alternative pop artist Yuna, who is currently gaining attention for her feminist song “Rescue.” Friday, 8 p.m., Apollo Theater, main stage.

Taken for Real

Sometimes some of the taboo issues happening all around the United States need a venue for discussion. This particular panel will feature discussions with Trafficking Program Officer Melina Lito and Rachel Lloyd, founder of Girls Educational and Mentoring Services, a foundation to provide services and outreach for girls that are sexually exploited and trafficked, for an honest discussion on “rape as a tool of war” and “the rights of sex workers.” Crystal DeBoise, co-director of the Sex Workers Project, moderates the discussion. Saturday, 1:30-2:30 p.m., The City College of New York.

For a full schedule of events and ticket information, go to www.wowapollo.com