‘Wreck-It Ralph,’ ‘Tron’ to be screened at Metrograph as part of video game series

The series is in conjuction with the Metrograph’s showing of “The Lost Arcade.”

The Metrograph will be celebrating video games in cinema with a special series starting Friday, Aug. 12.

The theater at 7 Ludlow Street picked a series of films, both classic and forgettable, that date back to the ’80s. The series is in conjuction with the Metrograph’s showing of “The Lost Arcade,” a documentary about the Chinatown Fair.

Some of the highlights include:

“Mortal Kombat” (1995): The hit movie adaptation of the fighting game was praised for its serious take on the franchise, even though it featured PG-13 level action.

“Wreck-it Ralph,” (2012): The animated Disney movie takes a fun look at the minds of characters who live inside the arcades.

“Tron”(1982): The ’80s cult classic about a neon-colored world inside an arcade can’t be missed.

“WarGames” (1983): “Would you like to play a game?” This movie, starring Matthew Broderick, mixed political, Cold War suspense with good old-fashioned computer gaming.

If you go: “Shall We Play a Game?” runs at the Metrograph from Friday through August 18. $15, 7 Ludlow St., 212-660-0312, metrograph.com