World premiere of Danny Boyle's 'Yesterday' set to close Tribeca Film Festival

Himesh Patel, Lily James and Kate McKinnon star in the movie about a world that forgets all Beatles songs - except one man.

Himesh Patel stars in "Yesterday."

Himesh Patel stars in "Yesterday." Photo Credit: Jonathan Prime

By Keira Alexander
The Tribeca Film Festival announced on Thursday that Danny Boyle's anticipated film "Yesterday" will hold its world premiere as the festival's closing night selection on May 4. 

Newcomer Himesh Patel stars as struggling songwriter Jack Malik in the movie, in which a global blackout wipes the world population's memory of The Beatles and all of their songs — except for Jack's. "Yesterday" also stars Lily James and features Kate McKinnon, Ed Sheeran and James Corden. 

The festival, which celebrates its 18th edition April 24-May 5, also revealed on Thursday a special 40th anniversary screening of Francis Ford Coppola's seminal Vietnam War classic "Apocalypse Now," remastered in 4K Ultra HD.

 “The audience will be able to see, hear and feel this film how I always hoped it could be — from the first ‘bang’ to the final whimper,” Coppola said in a statement.

For the full schedule of events and ticket info visit tribecafilm.com

