‘Zoolander 2’ casting stylish, paid extras in NYC

Have your best Blue Steel ready.

There may be a lot more to life than being really, really, ridiculously good looking, but you can get paid for looking good next week.

“Zoolander 2” is seeking people to play “fashionista types” as paid background actors!

Yes, you can possibly share a runway (or a seat near a runway) with Derek Zoolander and make some cash.

A re-shoot of scenes for the upcoming film will take place between Nov. 19-24 and “fashionista, high fashion, model, designer types” are all wanted for the full-day shoot, according to a casting associate.

If you have your best Blue Steel ready, email a photo showing off your fashionista style, your name, union status (SAG-AFTRA or NonUnion) and phone number to casting@gwcnyc.com.

Write “Z2 Fashionista” in the subject line of your email. Fashionable font: optional.

Fashionistas must be must be 18 years of age or older and have a valid ID.

Get ready for the most exciting walk-off of your life.

“Zoolander 2” hits theaters in February 2016.