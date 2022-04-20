Celebrate Earth Day on nine car-free corridors this weekend

The city’s Department of Transportation has revealed the nine street corridors that will be closed to automotive traffic and opened to pedestrians for the fifth installment of Car-Free Earth Day this weekend, which transit honchos promise to be the biggest iteration yet.

The citywide shindig, which will feature ample programming from numerous partner organizations, is set to take place this Saturday, April 23. Citi Bike will also be offering free one-day passes (use the code CARFREE22 for unlimited 30-minute rides all day) and 80 open streets across the city will be “activated” for the 2022 summer season.

“Every year, Car-Free Earth Day reminds us how important sustainability and the environment are to transportation, and to the city as a whole,” said DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez in a statement. “New Yorkers should get out to enjoy the biggest Earth Day celebration ever.”

New Yorkers will get to experience an electrifying street-fair atmosphere with endless entertainment options along the nine corridors operated by DOT, plus a number of others run by partner nonprofit organizations, all in the name of saving the planet!

You can ride a pony with the Black Cowboys of Brooklyn on Avenue B in the East Village, captain a sailboat from the Dyckman Marina in Inwood, check out a basketball game played on unicycles on Mosholu Parkway in the Bronx, and participate in “bike law trivia” with the Brown Bike Girl on Broadway, to name a few assorted activities.

See the full list of DOT-run locations below:

Bronx Roberto Clemente Plaza, 3rd Avenue b/w 148thand 149th streets Southbound Mosholu Parkway, Van Cortlandt Avenue East to Bainbridge Avenue

Brooklyn Tompkins Avenue b/w Gates Avenue and Halsey Street

Manhattan Avenue B b/w East 6th and East 14th streets Broadway b/w East 17th and West 42nd streets Dyckman Street b/w Quisqueya Plaza and Dyckman Marina St. Nicholas Avenue b/w 181st and 190th streets

Queens 34th Avenue b/w 69th and 94th streets

Staten Island Minthorne Street b/w Bay Street and Victory Boulevard



And the locations run by partner nonprofits:

Bronx Fordham Plaza Jennings Street, Prospect Avenue to Chisholm Place

Brooklyn Albee Square Hillel Plaza Reed Street b/w Conver and Van Brunt streets Vanderbilt Avenue b/w Atlantic Avenue and Park Place

Queens Reads Lane b/w Caffey and Meehan avenues Woodside Avenue b/w 76th and 79th streets



For more information visit: https://www1.nyc.gov/html/dot/summerstreets/html/carfree/carfree.shtml