Schneps Media to host New York Energy Conference this month

As global energy consumption continues to increase, the question regarding energy usage and how we might transition to more sustainable resources has swiftly become an immediate worldwide priority.

On Wednesday, April 27, Schneps Media will be hosting the very first “New York Energy Conference” at The Theater at City Tech in Downtown Brooklyn, from 8 to 10:30 a.m. in an effort to educate and inform the public on this critical issue.

The event features an array of expert panelists, including government officials, members of the energy industry, researchers, labor leaders and more, who plan to address the future of New York’s energy and how they envision us getting there.

“The future of our city is dependent on having a strong strategy in place for our use of energy,” said Chief Executive Officer and Co-Publisher at Schneps Media, Joshua Schneps. “This event brings together great minds to discuss what needs to happen for us to have a green and prosperous energy future.”

The conference comes at an extremely apposite time, as deliberations concerning cleaner, more sustainable energy have begun to progressively make its way into our daily lives. This is largely due to the fact that in recent years, researchers and environmental specialists have observed the dramatic impacts that renewable energy sources— such as solar energy, wind energy and hydropower from flowing water— have on energy consumption, and how they may be one of the greatest solutions to the crisis.

Just last week, during a White House press conference, the Biden administration commented on the matter, where they announced their plans to use the Defense Production Act (DPA) to strengthen the mining and processing of minerals used in batteries for renewable energy and electric vehicles.

And in the latest study conducted by the NYC Mayor’s Office of Climate and Environmental Justice, on average, New York City uses 8,000 megawatts of power, while in the summer months, when New Yorkers switch on their air conditioners, citywide demand can reach as high as 11,500 megawatts.

This conference will explore these findings, as well as others, giving guests the unique opportunity to ask questions, learn about the ways they can improve their energy habits, and hear about the steps they can take to help make the city’s energy cleaner, and more sustainable.

Admission to reserve a spot is $10, and includes a light breakfast.

Register for the conference here.