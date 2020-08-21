City set to spray parts of Brooklyn and Staten Island for mosquitoes

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

New York City’s war on mosquitoes continues on Tuesday night in Brooklyn and Staten Island, when parts of both boroughs are sprayed with pesticide overnight.

The effort is part of the city Health Department’s annual program to eradicate mosquitoes that carry the West Nile virus, a potentially deadly illness that’s been present in the pests since 1999 in the five boroughs.

The overnight spraying is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night, Aug. 25, and will continue until 6 a.m. the following morning. In the event of inclement weather, the spraying will be postponed until the same time on Wednesday, Aug. 26, into the following morning.

Trucks will spray what the Health Department says are “very low concentrations” of the pesticides DeltaGard and/or Anvil 10+10. Both pose low threat to humans or pets, but those who have respiratory conditions or are sensitive to spray ingredients might experience short-term eye or throat irritation, or a rash, if exposed.

During spraying, residents in the spray zones should stay indoors with the windows closed; air conditioners may be used, but with the vents closed. Any items that are left outside during spraying should be thoroughly washed with soap and water before reuse.

The boundaries of the spray zones are as follows:

Brooklyn (neighborhoods of Bath Beach, Bensonhurst, Dyker Heights, Fort Hamilton, Gravesend, Homecrest, Mapleton, New Utrecht, and Sheepshead Bay) — on the north by 62nd Street, Dahill Road, Kings Highway, Lake Street, Avenue U, McDonald Avenue, Avenue X and Ocean Avenue on the north; Gowanus Expressway and Fort Hamilton Parkway to the west; Belt Parkway, Coney Island Creek and the Atlantic Ocean to the south; and Nostrand Avenue to the East.

Staten Island (neighborhoods of Annadale, Eltingville and Great Kills) — on the north by Barlow Avenue; on the west by Korean War Veterans Parkway, Annadale Road, Rail Road, Albee Avenue, Amboy Road and Preston Avenue to the west; Hylan Boulevard to the south; and Giffords Lane, Amboy Road and Keegans Lane to the east.

The city’s Health Department asks all residents to do their part to combat the proliferation of mosquitoes. Clear all standing water, such as puddles, off your property and cover pools or outdoor spas when not in use. Keep roof gutters clean to allow for proper drainage.

When outside, protect yourself from mosquito bites by using anti-insect repellant containing DEET, picardin, IR3535 or oil of lemon eucalyptus (do not use on children under three). Also, replace or repair broken window screens to keep the critters out of your home.

For more information, call 311 or visit nyc.gov/health/wnv.