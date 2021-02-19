11 new rapid COVID-19 testing locations in New York City now open

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

New York State opened 11 new COVID-19 rapid testing locations across the five boroughs of New York City on Friday, according to Governor Andrew Cuomo.

“Testing is the key to reopening the economy, but you need to have the testing capacity,” Cuomo said during his Feb. 19 press conference. “So we’re opening 11 rapid testing locations in the New York City area today.”

With eight new locations in Manhattan, along with one in Brooklyn, Queens, and the Bronx each, New Yorkers can get a test result in under 30 minutes for less than $30, according to the governor.

“Less than $30 dollars, and it takes 30 minutes or less,” he said. “30 in 30.”

The rapid tests, Cuomo said, are critical toward fully reopening the state economy as the pandemic draws to a close. He pointed to the Jan. 16 Buffalo Bills playoff game, where the state permitted 6,700 fans to attend the game after first receiving a negative test — saying the plan, which did not lead to an outbreak of cases, presented an optimistic model for getting the state back to full strength.

On top of the Bills game, Cuomo also lauded his trip to the White House last week to meet with President Joe Biden, highlighting the safety protocols that allowed in-person meetings to take place safely.

“I went to see the President of the United States. How was I able to do that? I got a test,” he said. “If I can see the President of the United States after getting tested, why can’t I see a movie? Why can’t I see a play?”

Eight of the 11 new rapid testing sites are openings at brick-and-mortar locations in partnership with BioReference Laboratories, while the other three will open at mobile locations with testing provided by Clarity MedHealth.

On top of the new locations, New Yorkers can also visit other providers, like CityMD, to receive a COVID-19 test.

The new testing locations are located at the following locations:

Manhattan:

BioReference, 1700 Broadway

BioReference, 6 West 52nd Street

BioReference, 599 Lexington Avenue

BioReference at CVS Pharmacy, 2182 Broadway

BioReference at CVS Pharmacy, 475 Sixth Avenue

Clarity MedHealth mobile lab at NYC Police Memorial, Liberty Street and South End Avenue

Clarity MedHealth mobile lab at Irish Hunger Memorial, Vesey Street and North End Avenue

Clarity MedHealth mobile lab at Pier A, 22 Battery Place

Brooklyn:

BioReference at CVS Pharmacy, 22 North Sixth Street

Queens:

BioReference at CVS Pharmacy, 30-97 Steinway Street

Bronx: