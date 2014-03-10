Ray Kelly’s new gig

NYPD Police Commissioner Ray Kelly stands for a long applause after speaking at One Police Plaza in Manhattan during the department’s promotions ceremony on Dec. 23, 2013 — his last such ceremony. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter

So Ray Kelly has a new job as the president of risk management services at Cushman Wakefield, which calls itself “the world’s largest privately held commercial real estate services firm.”

According to a company news release, Kelly will be advising clients how to protect themselves from various threats, including terrorism.

One of the places Cushman Wakefield manages is the World Trade Center complex. As police commissioner, Kelly had sought control of the complex, fighting for the past decade with the Port Authority to obtain it.

Meanwhile, Police Commissioner Bill Bratton has cited “collaboration” as his new mantra. He and Joe Dunne, the head of the Port Authority police, seem to have eased much of the two agencies’ tensions.

Given Kelly’s additional speechmaking — he’s also joined the Council of Foreign Relations as a “distinguished visiting fellow” and signed up with Greater Talent Network to hit the lecture circuit — we’re estimating he’s now part of the city’s “1 percenters.”

If that’s the case, he can afford membership dues and meals at the Harvard Club of New York City, on West 44th Street. The non-profit Police Foundation stopped paying for him at the end of 2013, its executive director, Gregg Roberts, has said. Maybe Kelly can now make a contribution to the foundation to offset that.

Then there’s his 10-man police detail, paid for by city taxpayers. We’ll leave that alone for now.