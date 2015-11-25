Holiday hair styles and winter hair tips with Drybar founder Alli Webb

Cult blowout salon Drybar opened their latest outpost, inside Bloomingdales’ Soho store, this Monday.

We caught up with company founder Alli Webb at the grand opening — there she gave us some hair tips for the holidays and the upcoming winter chill.What are some popular looks for the holidays?The lob is a big trend right now. In terms of style, I think around the holidays hair gets a little bigger and a little bit more curly. People go out of their comfort zone … That’s always a really fun way to dress up a look — do something that you don’t normally do. I sometimes will put a side french braid in my hair. It’s just fun and different.

What advice do you have for people who suck at doing their own hair?

We have our high top self-grip rollers that are like Velcro rollers — that really helps give you volume and set your hair … I think that the reason we’ve had so much success is because it’s hard to do your own hair. I’m a stylist, I’ve been doing hair for 20 years so I can do my own hair pretty well but it’s still not the same level that a professional and the angles alone — you can’t reach parts of your hair the way they can.

At-home blowouts: What are the essential tools and products we need?

You’ve got to have a really good dryer … It does make a difference. Then using the products that are best for your hair. If you have really thick, course hair using a smoothing cream that is great for course hair or … Fine hair, then you need to build texture into like our Mai Tai Spritzers, like our sea salt spray or our Triple Sec.

How to help hair this winter:

Hydrate your hair a couple of times a week. If your hair is feeling really dry and crispy, do a couple of hydrating masks. Our masks or even our shower cap, it’s terry-cloth lined but you can turn it inside out and sleep with the Mudslide [mask by Drybar] on your hair. It’s a great way to replenish your hair.

How to spruce up your look when going from work to a holiday party?

I think one way to do it, which is also a little bit of a trend, is a very deep side part … You’ll end up getting a little bit of lift around your face and it’s a big trend. That very severe part, we saw a lot of that on the runways. It’s a fun way to change up your look.

How long do you really need to leave on for in the shower?

I think it depends on your hair first and foremost. If you have fine, straight hair that is hard to get body out of, I would also not put it on the roots for the most part … If your hair is feeling extra-dry, leave it on for 5 to 10 minutes. If your hair is in good shape and you just want to detangle it, then it’s like in and out — that’s kind of the rule. It depends on where you are on the spectrum.