Big Apple Buzz | Sarah Palin maskless in Manhattan, Rhianna expecting, domestic divas duel, and more

Last week, Sarah Palin threw care and caution to the wind by going on a restaurant tour on the Upper East Side after it was publicly revealed that the former vice-presidential candidate tested positive for COVID-19 on Jan. 24, prior to testifying in her defamation case against the New York Times.

Instead of heading back to her hotel to quarantine until she has to return to court on Feb. 6, on January 25, the unvaccinated former politician was spotted dining outside at Campagnola.

Then on Jan. 26, she went to Elio’s where she had dined inside on Jan. 23. Accompanied by former New York Ranger Ron Duguay and a group of maskless friends, she dined al fresco, causing an uproar between Duguay and other diners over her being there infected with COVID-19. Although the NYPD responded to the fracas, the former governor of Alaska was not arrested, nor was the restaurant forced to close.

Palin’s selfish antics did not stop there. According to Page Six, she was later spotted taking selfies with people at a party at boutique Blue + Cream.

All of this melee caused Mayor Eric Adams‘ office to issue a statement urging “any New Yorker who came into contact with Ms. Palin to get tested.

“Just as we encourage all New Yorkers to get tested regularly, especially those who believe they may have been exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19,” Mayor Adams’ spokesperson added, “Ms. Palin needs to respect small business workers and follow the rules just like anyone else.”………….

Rihanna expecting

Rihanna and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky are expecting their first child together. The hot couple was spotted strolling around Rocky’s uptown hood on Jan. 30, where the songstress turned makeup and lingerie model debuted her baby bump under an oversized long pink jacket.

On their outing in the snow, the rapper kissed the soon-to-be mommy on her forehead, according to People. Back in May, Rocky told GQ that Rihanna is the “love of my life,” adding that starting a family is “in my destiny, absolutely.” ……………

Must be the shoes

And Just Like That’s Sarah Jessica Parker has a passion for fashion, especially when it comes to her shoes.

A source says the fashionista is so comfortable in high heels that she never took them off while filming the Sex and the City reboot all over Manhattan, despite filming often lasting for 14 hours on some days. An extra on the HBO Max show told the Hot Takes and Deep Dives podcast that the actress never once removed her designer stilettos while filming.

“Those ladies are troopers because I’m wearing comfortable Cole Haan, Nike, soled sneaker shoes, and my feet would be dead at the end of the day,” he said. While he revealed that ‘occasionally’ the show’s main cast members would take a break to sit down or change their shoes to flip-flops, SJP was not one of them. …….

Seeking hope

Selling The Hamptons star Peggy Zabakolas is speaking out about her hope to land a husband and have children as she gets older, according to People.

In an episode of the show that aired Jan. 27, the 35-year-old New York City based real estate agent got choked up while talking about being single as her upcoming birthday approaches.

Tearing up, Zabakolas told her co-star and fellow agent Bianca D’Alessio, “You hit a trigger word. I’ll be 35 in a few months and did I ever envision myself at 35 not married with kids? No. So a lot of times I think we run away from what we really, really want and our real issues.”

The Discovery + series premiered on Jan. 20. The show, filmed in the summer of 2021, follows six real estate agents trying to close million-dollar deals in the ritzy Hamptons.

In addition to Zabakolas and D’Alessio, Selling The Hamptons stars J.B. Andreassi, Michael Fulfree, Kenny Arias and Mia Calabrese. ………

Domestic diva duel

Let’s call it the duel between the domestic divas.

In early January, Big Apple Buzz reported that Ina Garten commented on a post of Reese Witherspoon‘s and said that her “formula” for coping with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic includes drinking “more large cosmos.”

But Martha Stewart does not approve the Barefoot Contessa’s advice. “I do not agree about taking to drink to cope with things like the pandemic,” the home designing expert told People. “To me that’s not charming.”

Instead, Stewart prefers to keep busy with new projects, like launching her new chardonnay, Martha’s Chard, with Australian wine brand 19 Crimes.

“To me it’s continuing to work really hard to be as productive as I possibly can be, to enjoy my grandchildren,” says Stewart, who is not a big drinker. She says she will have a glass of wine or two with dinner…….

We hear…

Philanthropist Jean Shafiroff celebrated her birthday at the home of Kim and Greg Dryer in Palm Beach on Jan. 22.

Among those singing Happy Birthday with the Mariachi band were Real Housewives of New York cast member Ramona Singer, Maria and Ken Fishel, along with Ava Roosevelt and others. Earlier in the day,

Jean hosted a lunch for columnist Richard Johnson at Robert Caravaggio’s Swifty’s in the Colony Hotel. Guests included Dan’s Papers CEO Victoria Schneps, Sharon Bush, Todd Shapiro, Christine Schott and George Ledes………

The deep freeze and snow didn’t stop some of the Big Apple’s hottest celebs from going to to celebrate the premiere of 50 Cent‘s new Starz television show, Power Book IV: Force on Jan. 28 at the rooftop of Pier 17. A-listers who braved the weather included 50 Cent and his girlfriend Cuban Link, the show’s star Joseph Sikora, David Schwimmer, Adrien Brody, Ice-T and Coco and La La Anthony.

According to All Hip Hop, everyone watched the premiere episode from their individual cabins overlooking the Brooklyn Bridge as they noshed on hot dogs and Garrett’s popcorn, washing it all down with signature cocktails and 50’s Branson VSOP……..

Fashion icon Andre Leon Talley, who died in White Plains, New York on Jan. 18 at 73 from complications due to COVID-19, has been quietly buried at Mount Sinai Baptist Church Cemetery, Chapel Hill Township, Orange County, North Carolina. Sources say the former Creative Director of Vogue was laid to rest near his Grandmother’s grave.

He is survived by his dear cousin Shirley Austin and a host of other relatives. An official memorial will be announced in the spring, which was Mr. Talley’s favorite time of year……..

During the Jan. 31 episode of the Today Show, Hoda Kotb told Jenna Bush that after announcing their engagement a little more than two years ago, she and Joel Schiffman have called it quits, but will still co-parent their daughters, Haley, 4 and Hope, 2. The former couple has been together over eight years.

“Joel and I have had a lot of prayerful and meaningful conversations over the holidays, and we decided that we’re better as friends and parents than we are as an engaged couple,” Kotb said during the show. “So, we decided we are going to start this new year on our new path as loving parents to our adorably delightful children and as friends.”

Drew Barrymore and Gayle King stopped by CBS Studios in New York City to surprise anchors Vladimir Duthiers and Anne Marie Green with a sweet treat to celebrate the launch of the CBS Streaming Network…….

The View is celebrating its 25th season by inviting back former co-hosts including Meredith Viera, Elisabeth Hasselbeck and Star Jones to co-host. Jones and Viera were two of the original cast members from when the show debuted in 1997.

Both of the ladies appeared on The View for nearly 10 years before making their exits in 2006……..

Sightings

Katy Perry shopping at Dover Street Market in Murray Hill on Jan. 27……..

Karlie Kloss hailing a cab in Midtown Manhattan on Jan. 27……

Former Orange Is The New Black star and newlywed Danielle Brooks at the opening of Skeleton Crew at Broadway’s Samuel J. Friedman Theatre on Jan. 26……