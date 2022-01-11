Big Apple Buzz: Alec Baldwin spotted in Manhattan, Ryan Seacrest responds to Andy Cohen and more

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

A forlorn looking Alec Baldwin was spotted heading into his Manhattan apartment building carrying a gift basket filled with fruit and wine for his wife, Hilaria, who celebrated her 38th birthday on Jan. 6.

Hilaria posted a photo of Alec and their children around a birthday cake on Instagram with the caption, “I told them if they wanted cake they’d have to look at the camera or stare lovingly at me. Marilu chose the camera… Alec doesn’t get cake. Here is to 38. Love you all” with a heart emoji.

Baldwin recently responded to reports that he is not cooperating with authorities in the investigation into the deadly shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of his movie “Rust.” Baldwin called the reports “lies.” Authorities in New Mexico have issued a search warrant for Baldwin’s cell phone, but since he is in New York, Baldwin says the warrant must also go through local authorities here……

The “Sex And The City” reboot “And Just Like That,” has sparked new interest in the personal lives of the cast members. The latest story out is a Celebrity Net Worth Poll of which actress or actor on the series has the most money. It is no surprise that Sarah Jessica Parker, who has played Carrie Bradshaw in all six seasons of the show and also stars in “And Just Like That”‘s earnings topped all of her colleagues that have ever appeared on the sitcom, with an estimated net worth of $150 million. With her husband Matthew Broderick‘s net worth combined, the couple are reportedly worth about a whopping $200 million! Cha-ching!……..

The neon lights on Broadway are starting to shine a little brighter after being dimmed by many shows either canceling performances or shutting down permanently because of outbreaks of COVID-19. In finally some good news, Hugh Jackman made his return to “The Music Man” after recovering from COVID-19, reports Page Six.

Jackman posted a video to Instagram on Jan. 6, wearing an N-95 face mask, in which he said, “I can’t tell you how good this moment feels. I’m so excited to be back and to bring this show which is just pure joy and full of hope and belief and faith – back to Broadway.”

Jackman revealed he tested positive for COVID-19 in December, which caused the Broadway show to shut down until he finished quarantine. He continued, “To all those people who had tickets for the last 10 days, “I’m so sorry. I hope, I pray, that you’ll have a chance to reschedule.”

Tongues are wagging that Ryan Seacrest appears to have subtly responded to Andy Cohen after the Bravo producer criticized his New Year’s Eve telecast, reports OK!

On January 5, the “Live with Kelly and Ryan” host, took to his Instagram Story to brag about the “dominant ratings his ABC special Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve raked in against the other Dec. 31 specials. This subtle boasting comes after the “Watch What Happens Live” host, put Seacrest and his program down during CNN’s New Year’s Eve special he co-hosted with buddy Anderson Cooper.

“Ryan Seacrest’s group of losers that are performing behind us,” Cohen jokingly said after being “overserved.” Cohen later retracted his comment and apologized to Seacrest, calling him a great guy. Meanwhile, the creator of the Bravo “Housewives” series, was spotted looking cheery as he headed to work in N.Y.C. on Jan. 3……

The rumors are true. Chanel Iman and Sterling Shepard have parted ways following six years together, Us Weekly has learned.

The New York Giants wide receiver and Victoria Secret’s supermodel separated quietly and are “getting divorced,” according to a source, who added, “They are going to try and remain civil and friendly towards each other.” Sterling originally filed for divorce in June 2021, two years after the former couple welcomed their second daughter, Cassie Snow. Their daughter Cali Clay was born in 2018.

Shepard was reportedly spotted at Harbor NYC on Jan. 7 attending the birthday party of stylist Misa Hylton, who is the mother of Sean “Diddy” Combs’s son, Justin Combs. Other celebs at the soiree included Mary J. Blige and former Tampa Bay Buccaneer Antonio Brown, who has been spending a lot of time the last week in the Big Apple.

We hear…

Hot New Big Apple Bethrothal Alert! Sasha Spielberg and Harry McNally got engaged on Dec. 31, 2021.

Sasha, who is the daughter of iconic director Steven Spielberg and actress Kate Capshaw, has followed her parents into the show business arena as both an actress and singer. She appeared in several of her father’s films, and is also in Paul Thomas Anderson’s Licorice Pizza. The son of New York City top restaurateurs Lynn Wagenknect and Keith McNally, Harry is also in show business and works at his parents’ restaurants. According to Guest of the Guest, he is self-described as an “interdisciplinary artist, designer and director.”…….

John Legend sold his catalog dating back to his debut studio album, Get Lifted, in 2004, to an alliance of KKR and BMG.

The R&B crooner/songwriter joins Bob Dylan, Neil Young, Bruce Springsteen and Stevie Nicks in cashing in on the booming market for music rights, reports Bloomberg. Since the Oscar/multiple Grammy award-winning artist is at an earlier stage in his career than the aforementioned entertainers, his releases in the future should help drive streaming revenues……..

Sightings

Mariska Hargitay smiling as she filmed a scene for Law & Order: SVU in Brooklyn on Jan. 5…….