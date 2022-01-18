Big Apple Buzz: Alec Baldwin’s phone troubles, Pete Davidson gets more security, Star Jones on Divorce Court and more

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Weeks after a search warrant was issued for Alec Baldwin‘s cell phone, the Rust star has given the device to police for their probe into the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins last October in New Mexico, reports AP.

Sought by the Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office to help determine what actually occurred on the Bonanza Creek Ranch set of the indie Western, the iPhone has been handed over to Suffolk County police in New York state, near the multi-Emmy winner’s Amagansett residence. Baldwin and his family also reside in Manhattan. Now possessing the necessary password to unlock the phone, the Empire State police and other law enforcement will examine the device for what reportedly is “relevant information.”

“Alec voluntarily provided his phone to the authorities this morning so they can finish their investigation,” the actor’s attorney, Aaron Dyer, told Deadline. “But this matter isn’t about his phone, and there are no answers on his phone. … Alec did nothing wrong. It is clear that he was told it was a cold gun, and was following instructions when the tragic accident occurred. The real question that needs to be answered is how live rounds got on the set in the first place.”

Pete vs. Kanye?

Saturday Night Live’s Pete Davidson has reportedly hired extra security after Kanye West threatened him on his new track.

Although the Staten Island based comedian is rumored not to be intimidated by the rapper/clothing designer, Kim Kardashian‘s younger boyfriend had reason for concern for his safety following the release of Kanye’s new song, “Eazy” – where the emcee said he’s going to “beat Pete Davidson’s a**.”

“Pete isn’t worried about Kanye, but he is concerned about the massive fan base that Kanye has. His devoted followers listen to his songs and act upon them. That’s why Pete is now using security,” a source told Radar.

Kelsey on ‘The God Committee’

Director Austin Stark‘s critically acclaimed film “The God Committee,” starring Kelsey Grammer, Julia Stiles and Euphoria’s Colman Domingo, was released on Netflix on Jan. 12. The movie is about the politics of organ transplants and who gets a new heart and who doesn’t.

Grammer, who plays a doctor in the film with a heart condition said, “I have done some parts for a little spending money but not this one. I was moved by the part and convinced my director, Austin Stark, to give me the lead role instead of the supporting one he had originally offered me.”

Judge Star Jones presiding

She’s back! Former View co-host Star Jones is replacing Faith Jenkins as the new judge on Divorce Court. Jenkins, who replaced Lynn Toler on the syndicated show in 2020, was only there for two seasons.

Her episodes, which were taped last year, will continue to air until September. The current run of Divorce Court began in 1999, with Judge Mablean Ephriam, who now hosts her own judge show, prior to Toler taking over in 2006 for 14 seasons.

Divorce Court will be Jones, who was an attorney and New York City homicide prosecutor’s, second judge show. She hosted “Jones and Jury” back in the 1990s.

In a statement, Jones said, “I will offer the parties before Divorce Court as well as viewers, a no-nonsense approach to the law.”

We hear…

Tongues were wagging that Micah McLaurin, who has played concerts at Lincoln Center as well as with The Cleveland and Philadelphia Orchestras, is releasing a new arrangement of Lady Gaga‘s hits Paparazzi and Bad Romance on You Tube in February. His music video, called Lady Gaga Medley will feature costumes by Zaldy, who works with East Hampton’s Beyonce’ and Kesha and designs gowns for RuPaul on RuPaul’s Drag Race……..

Tony Award nominee John Earl Jelks as “Matt/William” will join the previously announced Emmy Award winner Debra Messing as Earnestine in “Birthday Candles,” which will begin preview performances on Friday, March 18 and officially open on Sunday, April 10 at the American Airlines Theatre on Broadway. An award-winning television star, Messing, was last seen on Broadway in John Patrick Shanley‘s play “Outside Mullingar” in 2014……..

Ramona Singer has bought a new apartment in West Palm Beach, where she’s spending the winter season when she’s not filming “The Real Housewives of New York.” Singer joined her friend Jean Shafiroff for lunch in Palm Beach, among other Hamptons residents escaping the East End’s frigid temperatures, including our publisher Victoria Schneps, who is launching Dan’s Papers Palm Beach at the end of January in Florida………

Sightings

Tracy Morgan and Tinashe posing for a photo at the New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden on Jan. 10.

Katie Holmes braving the cold after shopping at Sturm on Jan. 14.

Al Roker, Hoda Kotb and Carson Daly celebrating the 70th anniversary of the Today Show by turning the Empire State Building orange.