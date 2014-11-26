Black Friday deals

If you’re willing to brave the craziness, you need a plan.

Black Friday shopping somehow gets a little more complicated every year. If you’re willing to brave the craziness, you need a plan. We’re rounding up the biggest sales here — check back, as we’ll keep updating as the big day approaches.

P.C. Richard and Son

20 NYC locations (pcrichard.com/storelocator)

This retailer is known for keeping its stores closed on Thanksgiving Day as a nod to the importance of its employees enjoying the day off — but its Black Friday sales kick off at 6 a.m. on November 28. If you’re looking for a pair of Beats Solo to use during the commute, here’s your chance to grab ’em for $96.88. For anyone ready to make the upgrade to a smart TV, check out the all-day markdowns on Samsungs.

When: 6 a.m. November 28

Steve Madden

41 W. 34th St (find more locations and hours at stevemadden.com)

Steve Madden is making Black Friday even juicier with a couple unique gifts at the register. With every purchase of at least $100, shoppers will receive a one-of-a-kind Alex and Ani bracelet; and with purchases of any amount at a NYC location, receive a code for an Uber voucher that can be used at any time.

When: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. Thanksgiving Day; 12 a.m. Friday – 12 a.m. Saturday

Sports Authority

845 Third Ave (find locations in all boroughs at sportsauthority.com)

Sports Authority is offereing shoppers more than 30 deals, including a $25 cash card with a purchase of $125 of Columbia or The North Face merchandise or $100 of Fitbit products; 25 percent off Under Armour and Nike Hoodies; 50 percent to 65 percent off elliptical and treadmills; and $500 off basketball systems.

When: 6 p.m. – 11:59 p.m. Thanksgiving Day; 6 a.m. – 10 p.m. Black Friday

Amazon.com

The online retail giant is rolling out the deals a full week early, beginning Nov. 21 with new deals announced every 10 minutes. Discounts include at least 20 percent off HD TVs, Blu-Ray players and sound bar speakers; at least 30 percent off home theater systems and big screen TVs; and at least 50 percent off wireless speakers and TV accessories. Also look for deep savings in all departments, including clothing, jewelry and housewares.

Overstock.com

Among the discounted items will be Ray-Ban Wayfarer sunglasses for $79.99; Fitbit Flex Slate wireless activity and sleep wristband for $84.99; The North Face women’s Apex Bionic Jacket for $124.99, regularly $160; and an ESQ by Movado Men’s Capital black-plated steel watch for $139.99, originally $450. Select CDs and DVDs will be on sale for less than $10 and finally, some prices are just “too low to show,” including a Toshiba 32” 720p LED-LCD HDTV, Wii U console, and a GoPro Hero 4.

Old Navy

150 W 34th St. (find more locations at oldnavy.com)

Old Navy is calling this year its “best Black Friday ever” but is keeping quiet on the details. Be one of the first 100 people in line at your store for a game card with the chance to win a million dollars.

When: 4 p.m. Thanksgiving Day – 12 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 29

Macy’s

Herald Square Store, 151 W. 34th St. (find more locations at macys.com)

Doorbusters include 50 percent off women’s designer coats and 60 percent to 80 percent off women’s sportswear; 40 percent off men’s dress shirts and ties; and deep discounts on kitchenware, such as a 14-piece ceramic, nonstick cookware set from T-Fal Grand Chef for $100, regularly $170.

When: 6 p.m. Thanksgiving Day – Saturday

Target

Harlem Target, 517 E 117th St.

(Find more locations at Target.com)

Target is calling this year’s Black Friday it’s “most digital ever,” which is evidenced by some of the advertised sales — a Nikon L330 20.2MP High Zoom Camera for $99, instead of the regular $229.99; Beats by Dre Solo HD Headphones for $97, instead of $169.99; and a Samsung Galaxy S5 16GB for 1 cent. You read that right, 1 cent. But you do have to sign up for a new two-year contract with AT&T, Verizon or Sprint (which will cost you). From 6 a.m. to noon on Black Friday, you can also purchase up to $300 in Target Gift Cards at 10 percent off.

When: Doors open 6 p.m. Thanksgiving Day

Best Buy

Times Square, 750 Seventh Ave

(Find additional locations at BestBuy.com)

Among many discounted electronics, get a Panasonic 50-inch LED 1080p HDTV for $199.99; Beats by Dre Solo HD headphones for $79.99; and an LG G3 or Samsung Galaxy S5 for $1 with a new two-year contract. Save $120 on a MacBook Air 11.6” display 4 GB memory; and between $700 and $800 on big-screen Smart TVs from Samsung. The iPad Air 2 will start at $399.

When: 5 p.m. – 1 a.m. Thanksgiving Day; 8 a.m. – 10 p.m. Black Friday

Kohl’s

6111 188th St., Fresh Meadows

(Find additional locations at Kohls.com)

Doorbusters include at least 50 percent off major toy retailers, DVD movies and watches; 55 percent to 65 percent off fine jewelry; and up to 70 percent off cookware. Other top sale items include $299.99 for a KitchenAid Stand mixer, regularly $349.99; $89.99 for 1Ž4 ct diamond solitaire earrings, regularly $350; and $79.99 for a Garmin Nuvi 52 LM 5” portable GPS, regularly $149.99.

When: 6 p.m. Thanksgiving Day – 1 p.m. Black Friday

JCPenney

Manhattan Mall, 100 W. 32nd St.

(Find additional locations at JCPenney.com)

Doorbusters include 30 percent off fine jewelry; $2.99 on select bath towels; $39.99 for a Nuband fitness tracker, regularly $80; and $160 for 1Ž2 ct. diamond studs, regularly $229. Cookware, men’s and women’s clothing and housewares are all deeply discounted.

When: 5 p.m. Thanksgiving Day – 1 p.m. Black Friday

Staples

500 Eighth Avenue, Manhattan

(See Staples.com for additional locations)

Deeply discounted electronics include an Asus laptop with Intel processor for $99.99; a Samsung Galaxy Tab 3 Lite for $99.99; a Toshiba 15.6” laptop for $299.99; and 20 percent off on select iPad models. Plus, get a free Kindle eReader with the purchase of any laptop originally priced $399.99 or above.

When: 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. Thanksgiving Day; opens at 6 a.m. Black Friday